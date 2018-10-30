Ambulance crash blocks Regent eastbound and Lagimodiere northbound

Eastbound Regent Avenue and Lagimodiere Boulevard northbound were both closed Tuesday during rush hour after a crash involving an ambulance and an SUV.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said an extrication was required to remove the driver from the SUV.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: LAGIMODIERE @ REGENT.

MVC has all EB lanes blocked.

Reroute onto NB or SB Lagimodiere.

NB lagimodiere is down to 1 lane.

Delays are building.

Use alternate route for EB Regent please.#WpgTMC #winnipeg #traffic @wpgpolice pic.twitter.com/qdXf86fspy — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) October 30, 2018

Winnipeg police said the crash happened at 4:05 p.m., adding two vehicles were involved.

“Only indications are that it looks like an ambulance … an ambulance was involved in the collision. I don’t have any updates in terms of injuries but it looks like a fairly significant crash,” Const. Rob Carver told 680 CJOB Tuesday afternoon.

A vehicle appears to have rear ended an ambo at Regent and Lagimodiere. EB traffic being diverted pic.twitter.com/Nb9J8XXWvp — Kelly Moore (@KMooreCJOB) October 30, 2018

Photos show the vehicles involved, including a maroon SUV and an ambulance.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said there were no patients in the ambulance, but two paramedics were taken to hospital in stable condition.

They could not say whether lights and sirens were going at the time of the crash.

Another patient from the other vehicle was also taken to hospital in stable condition. Tow trucks were on scene before 5 p.m. to clear the intersection.

Carver told 680 CJOB the roads were likely to be closed through the evening commute. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Due to an accident at Regent & Lagimodiere, buses in the area are experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes. We thank you for your patience. https://t.co/1GsvETzt31 — Winnipeg Transit (@winnipegtransit) October 30, 2018

-With files from Kelly Moore, Heather Steele and Kim Lawson