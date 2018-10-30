Traffic
Ambulance crash blocks Regent eastbound and Lagimodiere northbound

WATCH: Emergency crews were on scene at the corner of Regent Avenue and Lagimodiere Boulevard Tuesday at a collision involving an ambulance.

Eastbound Regent Avenue and Lagimodiere Boulevard northbound were both closed Tuesday during rush hour after a crash involving an ambulance and an SUV.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said an extrication was required to remove the driver from the SUV.

Winnipeg police said the crash happened at 4:05 p.m., adding two vehicles were involved.

“Only indications are that it looks like an ambulance … an ambulance was involved in the collision. I don’t have any updates in terms of injuries but it looks like a fairly significant crash,” Const. Rob Carver told 680 CJOB Tuesday afternoon.

Photos show the vehicles involved, including a maroon SUV and an ambulance.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said there were no patients in the ambulance, but two paramedics were taken to hospital in stable condition.

They could not say whether lights and sirens were going at the time of the crash.

A closer shot of the crash.

Kelly Moore/CJOB

Another patient from the other vehicle was also taken to hospital in stable condition. Tow trucks were on scene before 5 p.m. to clear the intersection.

Carver told 680 CJOB the roads were likely to be closed through the evening commute. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Traffic lines up at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Regent Avenue east after a crash Tuesday. Kelly Moore/CJOB

Kelly Moore/CJOB

-With files from Kelly Moore, Heather Steele and Kim Lawson
