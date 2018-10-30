Manitoba Tories show some support for Liberal bill banning weight discrimination

WINNIPEG – A move to ban discrimination based on weight and size has moved a step closer to becoming law in Manitoba, although the government is not making any commitments.

Liberal legislature member Jon Gerrard has tried three times to get support from the governing Progressive Conservatives to add weight and size to the province’s human rights code.

He didn’t get any support for his previous two attempts, but the Tories have now voted in favour of sending Gerrard’s bill to a legislature committee for public hearings.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says he will reserve judgment on the bill until the public hearings are held later this week.

Gerrard has said overweight people need protection because many have been bullied, shamed, passed over for promotions or denied health-care services.

The bill also proposes protection for people with dwarfism.

