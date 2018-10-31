Halloween in Barrie 2018: Safety tips for parents and children

With trick-or-treaters set to hit the streets Wednesday night, Barrie police have offered a few safety tips to ensure everyone has a spooky, but safe Halloween.

Safety tips for trick-or-treaters



For those heading out to collect candy Wednesday evening, police say first and foremost it is important that you can see and be seen in the dark.

Officers recommend adding strips of reflective tape to children’s costumes and carrying a flashlight, glow sticks or other lights while trick-or-treating.

Next, police say it is a good idea for parents to discuss trick-or-treating safety with their children including pedestrian and traffic rules.

Officers are advising trick-or-treaters not to cut across lawns or take shortcuts and to stick to the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, police say to walk on the left-hand side of the street facing traffic.

Lastly, officers say parents should remind their children not to talk to strangers or enter a stranger’s home or vehicle.

Safety tips for homeowners

If you’re staying in to hand out candy this evening, officers say there are a few things you can do to make sure your home is safe for trick-or-treaters.

Police say homeowners should make sure the path to their door is free of trip hazards or other obstacles.

Additionally, police say if you’re going to decorate your home with a pumpkin, you should use glow sticks or battery-operated candles in place of a real candle.

If you will be driving on Halloween, police say to watch for pedestrians walking on the road or between parked cars.