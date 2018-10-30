Bloodied body found in Viger Square by Montreal police

An investigation is underway after Montreal police officers found a body Tuesday morning in Viger Square.

“They discovered a man who was lying on the ground and bleeding,” said police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

Police officers tried to revive the man, who was found around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Berri and Viger streets. His death was confirmed at the scene by Urgences-santé.

Couture said they are treating the death as suspicious since the body bore marks of violence.

Circumstances surrounding the man’s death are unknown, according to police.

No arrests have been made.