Man blows snot all over police cruiser, Manitoba RCMP officer strikes back with pylon

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is looking into a bizarre incident involving a Manitoba RCMP officer, a pylon and bodily fluids.

According to IIU, a driver stopped for speeding Oct. 21 in the RM of Rockwood was arrested for driving without a licence.

When he was secured in the back seat of the police vehicle, he ‘blew mucus and spit all over the back seat.’

The officer then struck the man with a pylon that was in the vehicle.

There were no injuries, but IIU has determined it’s in the public interest to investigate.

