Charges laid after Spruce Grove teen robbed, stabbed in school yard

Two men and a teenage boy are facing a lengthy list of charges after another teen was robbed and stabbed during an attack Saturday night in Spruce Grove.

RCMP were called at around 10:45 p.m. to a report of an assault at a schoolyard in the city west of Edmonton.

Police said a 16-year-old was robbed, hit with a prohibited gun and stabbed by three other people. The boy was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

RCMP said that the victim was assaulted by two 19-year-old men and a 14-year-old boy.

Police said the victim knew the alleged attackers.

Two 19-year-old men — Vincent Whitford of Edmonton, and Jonathon Dixon of Alberta Beach — along with a 14-year-old boy from Spruce Grove were all charged with: robbery with a prohibited firearm, aggravated assault, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Whitford and Dixon were released on conditions and are scheduled appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Nov. 21.

The 14-year-old was also released and is set to appear in youth court in Stony Plain on Nov. 16.

