Crime
October 30, 2018 1:47 pm

Charges laid after Spruce Grove teen robbed, stabbed in school yard

By Online Journalist  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

Two men and a teenage boy are facing a lengthy list of charges after another teen was robbed and stabbed during an attack Saturday night in Spruce Grove.

RCMP were called at around 10:45 p.m. to a report of an assault at a schoolyard in the city west of Edmonton.

Story continues below

Police said a 16-year-old was robbed, hit with a prohibited gun and stabbed by three other people. The boy was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

READ MORE: Teen charged after man shot in eye with pellet gun in Spruce Grove

RCMP said that the victim was assaulted by two 19-year-old men and a 14-year-old boy.

Police said the victim knew the alleged attackers.

Two 19-year-old men — Vincent Whitford of Edmonton, and Jonathon Dixon of Alberta Beach — along with a 14-year-old boy from Spruce Grove were all charged with: robbery with a prohibited firearm, aggravated assault, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Whitford and Dixon were released on conditions and are scheduled appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Nov. 21.

The 14-year-old was also released and is set to appear in youth court in Stony Plain on Nov. 16.

WATCH: Suspect falls through ceiling while trying to evade Spruce Grove RCMP

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aggravated Assault
Crime
Jonathon Dixon
Spruce Grove
Spruce Grove Crime
Spruce Grove RCMP
Spruce Grove school yard attack
Stabbing
Stollery Children's Hospital
Stony Plain provincial court
Vincent Whitford

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News