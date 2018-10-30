Lakefield woman lands $100K lottery prize
A A
The list of Peterborough-area lottery winners continues to grow with a Lakefield woman winning $100,000.
According to the OLG, Christa Graf of Lakefield won a $100,000 Encore prize as part of the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 19. She matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order to win the prize.
READ MORE: Mega Millions $1.5B winner has right to stay anonymous: officials
Encore tickets are $1 and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games.
Graf purchased her winning ticket at IDA on Queen Street in Lakefield.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.