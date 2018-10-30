Canada
October 30, 2018

Lakefield woman lands $100K lottery prize

Christa Graf of Lakefield landed $100,000 in the Encore draw on Oct. 19.

The list of Peterborough-area lottery winners continues to grow with a Lakefield woman winning $100,000.

According to the OLG, Christa Graf of Lakefield won a $100,000 Encore prize as part of the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 19. She matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order to win the prize.

Encore tickets are $1 and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games.

Graf purchased her winning ticket at IDA on Queen Street in Lakefield.

