King’s University College doubles campus size with land acquisition from London diocese

King’s University College is doubling the size of its campus after announcing a historic land deal in partnership with the Diocese of London.

On Monday, officials announced that King’s is acquiring 18 acres of land east of Waterloo Street and north of Huron Street. The land fronts St. Peter’s Seminary in north London adjacent to the college.

“It’s always great news when you can secure your future, and that’s what we’ve done today,” said Dr. Sauro Camiletti, King’s interim principal and academic dean.

“This presents us with an outstanding opportunity for our students, faculty and staff to experience post-secondary education in a dedicated space that meets the future needs of our whole community.”

Bishop Ronald Fabbro of London said the land transfer was initiated by the diocese and done in a spirit of co-operation.

“This transfer of lands will enable us, in new ways, to continue the vision of my predecessors, especially Bishop Michael Fallon, who aimed to create a hub of Catholic learning and formation in southwestern Ontario,” said Fabbro.

The deal also includes St. Thomas Aquinas House residence, which will be leased back to the diocese until August 2019. It also includes a small house near Huron Street but does not include the offices of the Diocese of London on Waterloo Street nor the St. Peter’s Seminary building.

The King’s University College Foundation also launched a fundraising campaign, Imagine the Future, with the goal of raising $15 million. The alumni association has committed $300,000, and the King’s University College Student Council pledged a $5-million commitment.