Alberta man accused of threatening Ralph Goodale found not guilty

Minister Ralph Goodale speaks to media at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre during the Liberal cabinet retreat in Nanaimo, B.C., on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

A judge has found an Alberta man not guilty of making threats against Canada’s public safety minister.

Alberta Justice says the charge against Sebastien Taylor has been dismissed.

The department couldn’t provide the judge’s reasons for the verdict.

A trial took place earlier this year.

RCMP had alleged the threats against Ralph Goodale were made in a voice mail on June 4, 2017.

Investigators in Alberta were able to identify the caller from the message and arrested a suspect in Airdrie, north of Calgary.

