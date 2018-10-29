New agreement expands Sask. pharmacist’s ability to give flu shots

A new agreement allows pharmacists in Saskatchewan to expand their ability to give flu shots.

Under the new one-year deal with the province, pharmacists can give flu shots to children between the ages of five and eight, as well as to people in personal care homes and assisted living apartments.

Pharmacists could previously only give flu shots to people aged nine and older, and only at pharmacies.

The agreement also expands pharmacist’s ability to prescribe treatment for minor ailments and self-care conditions.

These include uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women, hormonal contraceptives, emergency contraceptives, conjunctivitis (pink eye), shingles, onychomycosis (fungal nail infection), influenza, obesity, erectile dysfunction, and smoking cessation.

Pharmacists will also be compensated for providing injections of long-acting birth control medication.

The dispensing fee is also going up 20 per cent to $11.60.

Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan chair Paul Bazin said the agreement expands on services provided by pharmacists.

“The agreement will help community pharmacies maintain outstanding service for patients, while absorbing increased operating expenses,” Bazin said in a statement.

“The range of services offered by Saskatchewan’s pharmacists has been steadily expanding, and we want to continue to make advances to support patients and health care in our province.”

The new agreement comes into effect on Nov. 1, with the exception of flu shots, which has been in place since Oct. 22.