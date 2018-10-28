Edmonton woman concerned for safety after house shot at overnight

A woman is worried about her family’s safety after she said she woke up to a large bullet hole in the front window of her southeast Edmonton home on Sunday morning.

Megan Robinson lives in the Tweedle Place neighbourhood. She woke up at around 4:20 a.m. after hearing a loud “bang!” She said it sounded like something in the house had exploded.

She walked around the house to see what was going on, and found giant holes in her front window, curtains and couch. The window was shattered and glass was strewn across her front living room.

“At first I thought somebody threw a rock through our window and then I turned around and you look at that wall and you can see it’s buck shot all through the wall,” Robinson explained.

“And then when you look at the curtain you realize there’s no way it’s a rock… Why would somebody be shooting at a house? And are they still out there?”

The most concerning part for Robinson is her family’s safety; she was home at the time with her baby daughter and partner.

“Am I safe?… I don’t know,” she said.

“How do you go to bed on the ground floor of a house now knowing that? If they had shot into those windows, they would have hit us. Or what if I had been wandering around with a sick baby at four in the morning, which is entirely possible?”

Robinson called the police and she said officers told her they would canvass the neighbourhood to see if any other homes were hit. No one was injured in the ordeal.

Edmonton police released little information about the shooting but told Global News it appears as though someone walked up to the front of the home and fired a shotgun through the window. Officers are investigating.