Photographer captures lightning striking Indonesia’s Krakatau volcano as it erupts

A U.K.-based photographer captured an incredible natural phenomenon on camera.

The video shows forks of lightning striking Indonesia’s Krakatau volcano as it erupts.

The footage was captured by Richard Roscoe on Thursday, Oct. 25.

Lightning can occur in volcanoes that have thick clouds of ash, as static electricity is created when particles of ash rub together, according to Scientific American.

The Krakatau volcano, which lies in the Sunda Straight between the islands of Java and Sumatra, has seen increased activity since June.

Indonesia is prone to volcanic activity because it sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”