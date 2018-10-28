Environment
October 28, 2018 3:19 pm

Photographer captures lightning striking Indonesia’s Krakatau volcano as it erupts

By Online Video Producer  Global News

A U.K.-based photographer captured an incredible natural phenomenon on camera.

The video shows forks of lightning striking Indonesia’s Krakatau volcano as it erupts.

The footage was captured by Richard Roscoe on Thursday, Oct. 25.

Lightning can occur in volcanoes that have thick clouds of ash, as static electricity is created when particles of ash rub together, according to Scientific American.

READ MORE: Volcano erupts on same Indonesian island that was hit with devastating earthquake

The Krakatau volcano, which lies in the Sunda Straight between the islands of Java and Sumatra, has seen increased activity since June.

Indonesia is prone to volcanic activity because it sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

