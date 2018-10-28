Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims included 97-year-old woman, couple in their 80s

A 97-year-old woman, a husband-and-wife couple in their 80s and a pair of brothers in their 50s were among the 11 people killed in Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue on Saturday by suspected gunman Robert Bowers.

Officials released the names of the victims, most of whom were elderly worshippers, at a press conference on Sunday.

The oldest victim was identified as 97-year-old Rose Malinger of Squirrel Hill, the heavily Jewish neighbourhood in which the synagogue is located.

Wilkinsburg, Pa. couple Bernice Simon, 84, and Sylvan Simon, 86, also lost their lives in the massacre.

David and Cecil Rosenthal, both 54 years old, were identified as the brothers who were killed.

Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill was described by fellow members of the New Light Congregation as a pillar of the congregation, filling many roles there. Friend Myron Snider says Wax was a retired accountant who was unfailingly generous.

Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill was described as a family man who recently became a grandfather.

The other victims included 75-year-old Joyce Fienberg of Oakland, 65-year-old Richard Gottfried of Ross Township, 66-year-old Jerry Rabinowitz of Edgewood, 59-year-old Cecil Rosenthal of Squirrel Hill and 69-year-old Irving Younger of Mt. Washington.

Authorities say gunman Bowers made statements about genocide and killing Jewish people. He has been charged with 29 federal counts including violence and firearms offenses as well as violations of civil rights laws. He could face the death penalty.

Bowers is being treated for gunshot wounds and is due in court Monday.

— With files from Reuters

