Royal Canadian Legion starts poppy campaign in southern Alberta for 2018

With Remembrance Day less than two weeks away, the Royal Canadian Legion started its annual poppy campaign.

The campaign started Friday, with the General Stewart Branch setting up 425 poppy boxes in Lethbridge, Coaldale, Raymond, Magrath and Stirling.

READ MORE: Man charged with stealing poppy boxes at Lethbridge Tim Hortons & 7-Eleven

Last year, the Legion collected more than $84,000 and is aiming for $90,000 this year.

Organizers have made some changes this time after three boxes were stolen last year.

WATCH: 2018 Poppy Campaign Launches

“We did take steps to secure a number of boxes that were in our high-volume areas,” said Poppy Committee chairperson Pat McIntosh. “Locations like Tim Hortons (and) 7-Eleven. We now have those secured at the counter and we’re hoping that will minimize some of what was happening last year.”

This year is special for veterans, she added, as it marks 100 years since the end of the First World War.