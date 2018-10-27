Canada
October 27, 2018 9:59 am
Updated: October 27, 2018 10:04 am

Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled across Canada after salmonella outbreak

Jessica Vomiero By National Online Journalist  Global News
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a food recall warning Friday evening for Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers after a salmonella outbreak was linked to 25 illnesses across the country.

Currently, one person in British Columbia, three people in Alberta, three people in Saskatchewan, one person in Manitoba, 12 people in Ontario, two people in Quebec, one person in New Brunswick, one person in Prince Edward Island and one person in Newfoundland and Labrador have become ill. Of these, two individuals have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The product was listed with a best before date of May 14, 2019. The recall covers products carrying the code UPC – 0 69299 12491 0 as well as the outer box lot code 2019 MA 14 EST 374 and inner bag lot code 1348M.

The product is produced by Sofina Foods Inc., who is recalling it nationally.

READ MORE: La Granja Foods recalls Queso ranchero fresco cheese over E. coli contamination

While anyone can become infected with salmonella poisoning, infants and seniors are most at risk.

There have been several recall warnings issued for raw, breaded chicken products over the past year, including unbranded $10 Chicken Fries, No Name Chicken Nuggets, No Name Chicken Burgers, Harvest Creek Chicken Nuggets and President’s Choice Pub Recipe Chicken Nuggets.

Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers have also been recalled in the past.

