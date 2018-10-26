Alberta
October 26, 2018 8:05 pm

U of Lethbridge math professor looks back on five decades at the university

By and Global News

Not many can say they're the longest-standing professor at a Canadian university. But Dennis Connolly has called Lethbridge and the U of L home for the last 51 years and has been at the front of the classroom since the institution opened. Malika Karim explains.

A A

Dennis Connolly is the longest-serving mathematics professor at the University of Lethbridge.

Those who know his story know professor Connolly has been with the U of L since the very beginning.

“Because I’m from Australia originally, I told them that I’d only be here for one year or two years at most. But I really liked Lethbridge and I liked the job,” he said.

Connolly has been teaching at the university since its doors first opened in 1967.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Teachers get a lesson in incorporating Indigenous histories at the University of Lethbridge

He studied at the University of Western Ontario, and after completing his degree, Connolly stumbled on Lethbridge by mistake while heading to the mountains for a ski trip.

“It was April 27, 1967,” he said. “There was a five-foot snow storm — the biggest snow storm we’ve ever had. When we woke up in the morning, none of the snow plows, nothing could move. I just read in the local paper there was a new university opening.”

Connolly applied and the rest history, having gone on to teach over 10,000 people in the decades since. Out of those thousands, one of his first students, from 1967, ended up teaching with him after she graduated.

“I ended up having an office right next to his and I saw how busy he was with students all the time,” said Maria Draper. “He was never too busy to help them and they were always felt comfortable going to him for help.”

Connolly met his wife, Kate, in England while completing his PhD and raised their two children in Lethbridge.

READ MORE: University of Lethbridge hockey team to retire Brock Hirsche’s jersey number

His daughter, Helen, is also an instructor at the university.

“I don’t know if I always wanted to teach, but I definitely knew I wanted to follow an education as far as I could,” she said. “For both me and my brother, education was always really an important value.”

A lifetime advocate for university sports teams, Connolly said retirement awaits one special championship.

“I tell people I’d like to see the women’s hockey [team] win the nationals,” he said.

WATCH: University of Lethbridge rugby team launches seatbelt campaign
Report an error
Alberta
Dennis Connolly
Dennis Connolly Lethbridge
Dennis Connolly math professor
Dennis Connolly professor
Dennis Connolly U of L
Education
Lethbridge
Lethbridge Dennis Connolly
math professor Dennis Connolly
math professor U of L
news
U of L Dennis Connolly
university of lethbridge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News