Strathcona County homeowner calls police after stabbing victim comes to door for help

A homeowner in Sherwood Park, Alta., was surprised late Sunday night when a stranger came to the door asking for help.

RCMP said they were called at 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 21 to a house near Township Road 522 and Range Road 225.

The owner of the home called them because an injured man was asking for help.

Officers determined the 24-year-old man was suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. He was taken to hospital.

RCMP said Friday he remains in hospital in stable condition.

“At this time, police do not believe this was a random act and that there is no concern for public safety,” RCMP said in a news release.

Strathcona County RCMP would like anyone who saw anything suspicious involving a small, dark vehicle in the evening of Oct. 21 near Township Road 522 and Range Road 225 to call them at 780-467-7741.