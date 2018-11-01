Those Old Radio Shows – November 2 & 3

Friday, Nov. 2:

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Ep.123 Target One; Amos & Andy – Bad Cheque To Hospital

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – It Happened One Night

Hour 3: Lone Ranger – The Word of a Soldier; Box 13 – The Treasure of Hang Lee

Hour 4: Abbot & Costello – Visit To a Sanitarium; Pete Kelly Blues – Little Jake

Saturday, Nov. 3:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Ep.80 Sell Out; FBI in Peace and War – The Unusual Talent

Hour 2: The Aldrich Family – Roadside Stand; Black Museum – .22 Caliber Pistol

Hour 3: Gunsmoke – The Photographer; Let George Do It – Murder & One To Go

Hour 4: Cisco Kid – The Hondo Boys; Calling All Cars – Body on the Promenade Deck

Hour 5: The Shadow – Flight of the Vulture; Sherlock Holmes – The Empty House