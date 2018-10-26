Pickup truck drives over car in Waterford

A pickup truck turned a corner and drove on top of a smaller vehicle in Waterford on Friday.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said a 60-year-old man was driving a pickup truck that was headed eastbound on Thompson Road West. He attempted to turn north on St. James Street South and went atop the car.

“It looks like the driver of the pickup truck has cut the roadway too sharp and as a result, has literally driven over a car,” Sanchuk said.

The car, driven by a 63-year-old woman, was waiting at the stop sign.

“We’re seeing a lot of different accidents happening in our community and we need people to pay attention.”

Police said there were no serious injuries in the collision and charges are pending.

#NorfolkOPP investigating collision after pickup truck drives over motor vehicle at St James St South & Thompson Road West. No injuries reported. Charges pending. Please #drivesafe and #PayAttention. ^es pic.twitter.com/0sGTeO7vFF — OPP West (@OPP_WR) October 26, 2018