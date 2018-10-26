Traffic flowing on new overpasses at Martensville and Warman

Traffic is now flowing on new overpasses at Martensville and Warman.

Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure officials said Friday the project opened to motorists nearly one year ahead of schedule, but there is still some work to complete.

Warman construction included a two-lane overpass over Highway 11, and roughly five kilometres of divided highway.

Open to Martensville drivers are four lanes of divided roadway for three kilometres on Highway 12, as well as a two-lane overpass for Township Road 384.

“Martensville and Warman are two of Saskatchewan’s fastest-growing communities and we are thrilled to see the opening of these overpasses to traffic,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Lori Carr said in a press release.

“This project will get families to work and home safely by improving traffic flow.”

Finishing touches of the project are expected to be completed next construction season and include intersection reconfiguration, a new exit ramp, and lighting.

The ministry is asking motorists to obey work zones during the remainder of construction.

The federal government contributed up to half of eligible costs, and the provincial government is responsible for the remainder of the $60.6 million project. The construction is being overseen by Peter Kiewit Sons ULC.