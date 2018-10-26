Weather
October 26, 2018 1:47 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: rain, wind and a risk of snow

By Meteorologist  Global News

Gusty winds pick up behind a system sliding by on Saturday.

SkyTracker Weather
Rain, wind and a risk of snow slides into the forecast for the end of October.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

Mist and visibility down to 2 kilometres started the day in Saskatoon after temperatures slid down to -3 overnight with some light snow and freezing rain at times into the early morning hours.

The mist and low cloud hung about through the morning, inhibiting any major heating with the mercury only making it to the freezing mark heading into the noon hour.

Skies clear and mist quickly lifts early in the afternoon and a return to sunshine will help heat the region up toward double digits for a daytime high.

Friday Night

Mostly clear conditions linger into the evening before a weak system builds in overnight that will bring back clouds and a risk of rain into the early morning hours as we cool below freezing by a degree or so.

Saturday

Light rain is expected to start off the weekend early Saturday before the weak system bringing the precipitation pushes east and skies clear midday.

With sunshine kicking into full gear through the afternoon, temperatures slide into double digits for a daytime high despite cool northwest winds of 30 gusting to 50 km/h picking up behind the system.

There is a good chance of rain to start the weekend in Saskatoon Saturday morning.

Sunday

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine will be back Sunday morning as a mini ridge of high pressure builds in for the day with a chilly morning as we cool down to around -5 with wind chills making it feel like -10.

Clouds make their return during the afternoon with a chance of showers into the evening hours after we make it up to a daytime high in upper single digits.

A sunnier day is slated for Sunday thanks to a little upper ridge slipping through central Saskatchewan.

Work week outlook

There is a risk of mixed precipitation on Monday with the next system sliding through that will kick winds back up to 30 gusting to 50 km/h from the northwest, dropping our daytime high further into mid-single digits.

There is a risk of rain and snow to start the week on Monday in the Saskatoon area.

Lingering clouds with a slight chance of precipitation is possible on Tuesday before a bit more sunshine returns Wednesday with highs in mid-single digits and temps just below freezing under partly cloudy skies when the kids head out Halloween night.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

Saskatoon was the setting for Kelly Dersch to take the Oct. 26 Your Saskatchewan photo:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

