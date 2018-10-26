Southwest Alberta wildlife corridor named after former premier Jim Prentice

A swath of land in southwestern Alberta has been protected and named in honour of former Alberta premier Jim Prentice.

The Jim Prentice Wildlife Corridor, which is in the Crowsnest Pass, is roughly five kilometres wide from east to west.

WATCH: Wildlife fencing going up in the Crowsnest Pass

It will connect Crown forest reserve land in the north to the Castle parks, as well as to Waterton Lakes National Park and Glacier National Park in the south.

Officials say the project has international significance, because it will allow wildlife to travel through the Rocky Mountains in Canada and the United States.

READ MORE: Off-highway vehicle trails threaten Castle parks: Alberta government study

They say the natural link has been a priority for conservation organizations for decades.

The project was made possible by the Nature Conservancy of Canada, along with the government of Alberta and the Prentice family.

“It feels good to be back in the Crowsnest Pass,” said Karen Prentice, Jim’s wife. She said this is a fitting tribute to his connection to the Crowsnest Pass and passion for nature.

Karen said if Jim was here she would tell him: “Your passion has brought all of us here today and we are going to get the job done in your name.”

READ MORE: No determination on cause of Prentice plane crash: Transportation Safety Board

Prentice and three other men were killed in a plane crash in October 2016.

The @YourAlberta and @NCC_CNC unveil #JimPrentice Wildlife Corridor in the #CrowsnestPass. The area is between Crowsnest lake and #Coleman. The area naturally funnels wildlife movement North and South through the Rockies @GlobalLeth pic.twitter.com/CirSQn3QEd — Quinn Campbell (@quinnLcampbell) October 26, 2018

— With files from Quinn Campbell, Global News