Thieves steal 8 guns, ammunition in string of Prince George vehicle break-ins: police

Police in Prince George have issued a warning about thieves who are targeting vehicles in order to steal guns.

According to Prince George RCMP, investigators have received four reports of firearms being taken from vehicles parked at or near hotels since Oct. 8.

Eight long guns, along with ammunition, were allegedly taken.

Police said the thieves appear to be targeting vehicles that look like they belong to hunters with the aim of getting their hands on guns.

Most of the alleged break-ins have involved vehicle windows being smashed, though one of the vehicles was left unlocked, police said.

Police are reminding hunters that their firearms and ammunition must be stored securely and are advising gun owners to take their firearms into their hotel rooms overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.