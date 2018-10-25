Brantford man arrested after spitting on officers

A disturbance in Brantford has resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man.

READ MORE: Brantford police investigating suspected hate crime

Police say around 10:30 a.m., they received reports about a man who was yelling and screaming downtown.

He had been seen kicking the tops off telephone and hydro boxes, kicking at doors and windows of businesses, and was carrying around a wooden club, police say.

When officers attempted to arrest the accused, he resisted and spit at the officers.

The investigation revealed that the accused was currently bound by a court order with conditions.

READ MORE: SIU clears Brantford police in September incident

The accused was arrested and held in custody for a bail hearing.

Crime Brief – a male is facing numerous charges after he used a stolen vehicle to break into a business and steal property. A male is facing a number of charges after he caused a disturbance in the downtown core. https://t.co/fsrh5PzWKA pic.twitter.com/JH4TTpLa1G — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) October 25, 2018