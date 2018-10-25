Canada
October 25, 2018 3:49 pm

Brantford man arrested after spitting on officers

Brantford police have made an arrest following a disturbance downtown.

A disturbance in Brantford has resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man.

Police say around 10:30 a.m., they received reports about a man who was yelling and screaming downtown.

He had been seen kicking the tops off telephone and hydro boxes, kicking at doors and windows of businesses, and was carrying around a wooden club, police say.

When officers attempted to arrest the accused, he resisted and spit at the officers.

The investigation revealed that the accused was currently bound by a court order with conditions.

The accused was arrested and held in custody for a bail hearing.

