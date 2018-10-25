Book of Remembrance returns and new Scroll of Remembrance unveiled at Peterborough City Hall

Peterborough’s long history in world wars is on display with the Book of Remembrance and the new Scroll of Remembrance that have been installed in the lobby of city hall on George Street.

The Book of Remembrance was formally dedicated in 1962. It lists the names of the 842 men and women from Peterborough City and County who were killed in action in the First World War (1914-1918), the Second World War (1939-1945), and the Korean War (1950-1953).

Book and Scroll of Remembrance:

As Remembrance Day approaches, many residents reflect on the sacrifices made by those who lost their lives serving their country. Everyone is welcome to City Hall to look through the Book of Remembrance at their leisure.

The Book of Remembrance now on display is a replica. The city says the original was removed from the lobby in 2011 for conservation.

“The original will be preserved for future generations as part of the permanent collection of the Peterborough Museum and Archives,” the city stated.

The Scroll of Remembrance is installed above the Book of Remembrance.

Completed by nationally recognized calligrapher Mihail Murgoic, the Scroll of Remembrance recognizes individuals from the Peterborough area who died while serving on active duty in the Canadian Armed Forces since the Korean War.

“As Remembrance Day approaches, many city residents reflect on the sacrifices made by those who lost their lives serving their country,” said Susan Neale, director of the Peterborough Museum and Archives. “Everyone is welcome to city hall to look through the book at their leisure.”

A digital version of the Book of Remembrance can also be viewed on the Peterborough Museum and Archives website.

City Hall is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but will be closed in observance of Remembrance Day (Nov. 11) on Monday, Nov. 12.