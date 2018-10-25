Edmonton Oilers focus on stopping Capitals’ league-leading power play

It’s the question that NHL teams have been asking for years, but no one has been able to successfully answer.

How do you stop the Washington Capitals power play?

“The best penalty kill against that team, after analyzing everything, is don’t take the penalty,” mused Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan.

The Capitals roll into Thursday’s game at Rogers Place with the best power play in the league (37.7%). Alex Ovechkin has already blasted home four power play goals. Evgeny Kuznetsov has five.

“If we stick to our penalty kill, I think it’s been working this year,” said Oilers winger Jujhar Khaira, who is expected to return to action after being scratched Tuesday. “They’re good players. They’re going to do what they’re doing to do. We just have to be in a position to stop as much as possible.

“As long as we’re working as a group of four out there, we’re going to be a tough kill to get through.”

“We can’t play on our heels. We can’t play afraid to engage. We have to play smart,” McLellan said. “We have to check with our legs, keep out sticks on the ice, and avoid the penalty box as much as we can.

“Obviously, Ovechkin is a key, but while you’re trying to shadow him a little bit, other guys are doing some damage. Just a really well constructed power play.”

Oilers winger Alex Chiasson will play against the Capitals for the first time since helping them win the Stanley Cup in the spring. Chiasson received his cup ring Thursday morning.

“I was only there for a year but made some friendships that are going to last forever,” said Chiasson.

The Oilers lineup will depend on the status of some players with bumps and bruises, but it’s expected Khaira and Drake Caggiula will draw in for Jesse Puljujarvi and Zack Kassian.

Catch the Oilers and Capitals on 630 CHED with the Face-Off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.