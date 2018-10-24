Cannabis legalization brings new attention to Calgary’s ‘Weed Man’: ‘The phone’s been going off the hook!’

Autumn is always a busy time of year in the lawn care business, and this fall, one Calgary company is even busier than usual.

Along with all of the regular work getting yards ready for winter, people at Weed Man are dealing with inquiries from people looking to buy marijuana, which became legal in Canada on Oct. 17.

“Ever since the legalization, the phone’s been going off the hook!” Weed Man owner Shane Heidt said.

“We’ve seen more foot traffic into the office,” said company co-owner Lori Heidt. “Asking…’Do you sell weed?'”

In business for the past 26 years in Calgary, it’s a step up from the attention the Heidts and their employees are used to.

Shane Heidt has experienced it while driving in one of Weed Man’s marked trucks.

“I’ve had people pull up beside me,” he said. “They’ve got a big joint in their hand, giving me the big thumbs up.”

The Heidts have no intention of exploring the cannabis business, but they say being known as Weed Man might provide a built-in advantage.

Lori Heidt has been approached by people who’ve spotted her in the company-branded hoodies and ball caps.

“People will comment, ‘Oh Weed Man, huh,'” Heidt said. “I’d be like, it’s not that kind of weed man. They’d be like, ‘Geez, that’d be a good name to have if you were.'”