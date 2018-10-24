Cannabis facility in Lumby, B.C., nearing completion

A cannabis cultivation and production facility in Lumby, B.C., is scheduled to be finished this fall, according to the company that’s building it.

Calling it a campus, True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. said on Wednesday that it is aiming the complete the 9,000 square-foot project within the next 30 to 60 days. True Leaf says the first phase of the two-storey project will include a grow area, laboratory services, plant extraction plus “processing and packaging of therapeutic cannabis products, followed by a 16,000-square-foot wing for cannabis cultivation.”

“As our True Leaf campus project nears completion, we are getting closer to becoming a licensed producer of cannabis,” said Darcy Bomford, founder and CEO of True Leaf. “We look forward to adding legal medicinal cannabidiol products for pets to our existing line of hemp-seed based supplements for dogs and cats.”

True Leaf says when completed, the campus will provide significant employment in the small of Okanagan community of Lumby, which has an approximate population of 1,700. The facility is being built on a 40-acre site owned by True Leaf.