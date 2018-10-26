This is why I met my rapist

John Horace Oughton is believed to have sexually assaulted more than 100 women and children across Vancouver’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s. He is known as the “paper bag rapist” because he used to make his victims wear a bag over their heads when he was assaulting them. Sometimes he wore a bag as well.

In 1987, he was found guilty of committing 14 sexual assaults and has been in prison ever since.

The youngest of his victims, Nikki, who wishes to keep her last name private, was just eight years old when she was assaulted.

Nikki has spent the past 30 years dealing with the trauma of what happened to her, and in February of this year she decided to meet her rapist face-to-face as part of a restorative justice program.

On this week’s episode of the Global News podcast This is Why, we hear part one of a two-part series as Nikki shares her story for the very first time.

