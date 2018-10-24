Volunteer firefighter fired in Oliver, B.C.

The volunteer firefighter in Oliver, B.C., who agreed to a peace bond earlier this month after an accusation of unlawfully being in a neighbour’s house has been released from his firefighting job.

Travis Bolenback, 35, entered into a peace bond on Oct. 10. His court case was slated to go to trial that day, but a last-minute deal was reached between the Crown and defence. The allegation stemmed from May 14, 2017.

Bolenback had been on leave from the fire department since the allegation arose.

An Oliver firefighter accused of being unlawfully in the dwelling of his female neighbour's house last May entered into a peace bond in Penticton provincial court.

Last Thursday, the Oliver Fire Department issued Bolenback a notice of termination for missing training practices during his leave of absence.

Oliver fire chief Bob Graham said he couldn’t comment because it was a personnel issue.

The peace bond means the criminal charge Bolenback was facing was stayed. The peace bond includes a 12-month probationary period where Bolenback was ordered to have no direct contact with his neighbour and must attend counselling.

The judge asked Bolenback to acknowledge that he caused his neighbour, Kristi Baptiste, reason to be fearful for her safety, to which he responded “yes.”

On Oct. 10, Bolenback told Global Okanagan that he denies any wrongdoing and was hoping to return to the fire department.