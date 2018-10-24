Canada
Fan Expo Regina announce they will not be returning

After six years, Fan Expo Regina has decided they will not continue running the convention.

File / Global News
The expo made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning.

The expo said in the post that there are still two fabulous opportunities to celebrate pop culture on the prairies at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo (April) and the Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo (September).

Celebrities who have been at the expo in Regina include Jason Priestley, William Shatner, Tia Carrere and Sean Astin.

