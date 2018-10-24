Harriet the donkey shocks passersby with high-pitched operatic ‘singing’

Meet Harriet, a donkey in Ireland who likes to serenade passersby with her operatic singing, leaving the typical hee haws for other asses.

Martin Stanton visits Harriet the donkey on occasion, bringing her treats from his nearby home in Galway.

On Sunday, Stanton posted a video on Facebook of Harriet showing off her operatic greeting.

“I visited the beautiful Harriet today,” Stanton wrote. “She could never hee haw like other donkeys but apparently she’s now an opera singer!!”

Well, it turns out that it’s not over until the fat donkey sings. Harriet’s voice was well received, with Stanton’s video being viewed and shared thousands of times.

“And her stage presence is fantastic,” Margaret Ring commented.

“Beautiful Harriet you made me laugh. So cute!” another commented.

Stanton explained to ABC News that Harriet is a bit of an original.

“She lives about 20 minutes away from me,” Stanton said. “I know the family who own her and I bring carrots, bread and ginger nut biscuits. She never hee-haws like other donkeys.

“I try to visit whenever I can because she is adorable, so friendly and gentle,” Stanton said.

Harriet the diva donkey deserves a standing ovation. Bravissima!