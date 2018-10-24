Ontario Minister of Labour’s constituency office in Lindsay vandalized overnight

Vandals in Lindsay ransacked the constituency office of Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Labour overnight Tuesday, hours after the provincial government rolled back labour reforms passed by the previous Liberal government.

In a tweet, Premier Doug Ford said someone broke into the office on Lindsay Street North and vandalized it. Scott is the MPP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock.

Last night in Kawartha Lakes, the constituency office of Minister of Labour Laurie Scott was broken into and vandalized. These actions have no place in our democracy. Thank you to the local police officers and the OPP, who are now investigating this very serious incident. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 24, 2018

“These actions have no place in our democracy,” Ford wrote. “Thank you to the local police officers and the OPP, who are now investigating this very serious incident.”

The front door is smashed in at the constituency office of MPP Laurie ScottCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service are investigating.

A wall was spray painted “Attack Workers We Fight Back $15.”

The vandalism came as Scott on Tuesday announced the province was capping minimum wage at $14 an hour until 2020 and reducing the number of personal leave days currently provided to workers to eight from 10. Minimum wage was due to rise to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2019, under reforms that had been passed by the previous government.

Ontario's workers and businesses deserve a minimum wage determined by economics, not politics. #OntarioIsOpenForBusiness pic.twitter.com/QZvB5bs1gy — Laurie Scott (@LaurieScottPC) October 24, 2018

A property manager says the damage was discovered around midnight when a security alarm was triggered. Damage is estimated at $15,000.

In a press conference on Wednesday morning, Scott also said she has received threats and death threats.

More to come.