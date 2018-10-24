UK police hunt suspect who looks like Ross from ‘Friends’

British police are hunting for a suspect in a theft from a restaurant who also happens to look like David Schwimmer, the actor who played Ross Geller from the 1990s hit sitcom Friends.

Blackpool Police posted an image of the suspect on Facebook on Monday.

“Do you recognize this man? We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th September,” the police force said.

However, the social media post picked up a ton of traction thanks to alleged thief’s resemblance to the fictional TV show character.

“I don’t think it’s been this guy’s day, his week, his month or even his year,” Nick Croston commented, with reference to the Friends theme song.

“It’s not Ross…..It’s Russ, he’s trying to frame Ross to win back Rachel,” Rachel Louise Hutchinson commented.

Blackpool Police confirmed the suspect was in fact neither Ross nor Schwimmer. (Clearly, the robber didn’t “pivot” enough anyway.)

“Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date,” the force said. “We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

The Facebook post has over 116,000 comments (mostly Friends jokes) and has been shared nearly 75,000 times.

Dumfries Galloway Police in Scotland also chimed in with their take on the alleged thief.

“Before going to bed tonight you should read the comments on this post by Blackpool police,” the department wrote. “And if you see him keep away, he is known to have studied Karate and we believe he has mastered the art of Unagi, the state of total awareness.”

Poor Ross, he and Rachel must have been on another break.