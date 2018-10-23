Boil water advisory issued for Milk River

A boil water advisory was issued for the southern Alberta community of Milk River on Tuesday.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says the advisory is a precautionary measure due to an issue with the town’s water system.

All residents and businesses are being encouraged to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to drinking, brushing teeth or cleaning raw foods.

Water for bathing or laundry does not need to be boiled.

“The Town of Milk River is taking corrective action to address this matter and restore appropriate water supply,” AHS said in a news release Tuesday.

“The advisory will remain in place until such time that water is restored and water quality assured.”

Milk River is located about 86 kilometres southeast of Lethbridge.