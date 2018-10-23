Missing Teenager
October 23, 2018 2:46 pm

Cobourg police seek missing teenager

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
Jame Lyddon, 16, of Cobourg was last seen on Monday evening in the town.

Cobourg Police Service
Police in Cobourg are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl.

Jamie Lyddon, 16, was last seen on Monday around 5:45 p.m. in the Town of Cobourg.

She is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has shoulder-length blond hair and brown eyes.

Police say Lyddon has ties to Cobourg, Port Hope, and Peterborough.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service.

