Cobourg police seek missing teenager
A A
Police in Cobourg are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl.
Jamie Lyddon, 16, was last seen on Monday around 5:45 p.m. in the Town of Cobourg.
READ MORE: Laval police ramp up search efforts for missing 36-year-old man
She is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has shoulder-length blond hair and brown eyes.
Police say Lyddon has ties to Cobourg, Port Hope, and Peterborough.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.