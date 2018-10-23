Cobourg police seek missing teenager

Police in Cobourg are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl.

Jamie Lyddon, 16, was last seen on Monday around 5:45 p.m. in the Town of Cobourg.

She is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has shoulder-length blond hair and brown eyes.

Police say Lyddon has ties to Cobourg, Port Hope, and Peterborough.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service.