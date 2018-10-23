Steinbach teen last seen in Winnipeg, say RCMP

Steinbach RCMP are looking for a missing teen.

Rose Angnaluktitark, 16, was last seen in Winnipeg at the Kildonan Place Mall on the afternoon of Oct. 13.

She’s described as 5’5″, 100 lbs, with brown eyes and long, auburn hair. Angnaluktitark was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

