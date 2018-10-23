Saskatoon weather outlook: streak of pure sunshine is ending

One more sunny day is on the way before a big change.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

-7 is what it felt like Tuesday morning with wind chill under clear skies as temperatures fell back to -3 to start the day.

Stunning sunshine was back without a cloud in the sky during the day, helping warm thermometers up to +7 before noon.

@PQuinlanGlobal Photos taken in Spiritwood, SK. Finally finished our harvest! pic.twitter.com/nUeYwiSdU2 — Jadelyn Tiringer (@tiringerjadelyn) October 22, 2018

You guessed it – another day with lots of lovely sunshine in Saskatoon…but those days are becoming numbered: https://t.co/0rTbX7is4U #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/mw5vsmcq4P — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 23, 2018

Sunny skies stick around for the rest of the day as we climb up to an afternoon high in the mid-teens as a gusty southeasterly wind kicks in.

Tuesday Night

Breezy southeasterly winds continue into the evening, helping keep conditions slightly milder, so despite clear skies the region will only cool back below freezing by a few degrees overnight.

Wednesday

-6 is what it’ll feel like Wednesday morning with wind chill as you’re heading out the door in the morning under sunny skies, so give yourself some time to scrape your windows!

After a bit of morning window scraping you can look forward to another day filled with nothing but sunshine with a pretty warm afternoon high around 16 or 17 degrees.

Thursday-Friday

The weather pot gets stirred up later this week with a low pressure system that’ll bring back some clouds to finally fill the sky on Thursday that may linger into Friday before clearing.

Clouds will come with a chance of rain Thursday afternoon and early Friday with daytime highs dropping back into low double digits both days.

Weekend Outlook

Model consensus is now for a stronger system to swing through on Saturday that will bring in clouds, wind and rain during the day before sunshine returns on Sunday with daytime highs hoping to make it into double digits both days.

Danyle Holmes took the Oct. 23 Your Saskatchewan photo in Borden:

