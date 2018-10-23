Incumbents win majority of London school board trustee elections

The results haven’t been made official, but results are starting to come in for the local school board trustee elections following Monday’s vote.

Results show three new trustees have been elected. While London city council was elected by using ranked ballots, school board trustees were selected using the first-past-the-post method. Unofficial winners are highlighted in bold.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, not all polls are reporting, but the results for the London District Catholic School Board currently stand at:

Wards 1, 14 (one to be elected)

Pedro Almeida: 975 votes

Jamie Burton: 566 votes

Wards 2, 3, 4 (one to be elected)

Sandra Cruz: 1,599 votes

Elyse Scheid: 294 votes

Wards 5, 6, 7 (one to be elected)

Gabe Pizzuti: 2,002 votes

Stephen Paul: 1,712 votes

Wards 8, 9, 10 (one to be elected)

Linda Steel: 2,733

Arthur Patrick Macleod: 1,046 votes

Wards 11, 12, 13 (one to be elected)

John Jevnikar: 1,484 votes

Nando Favaro: 693 votes

The current results for the Thames Valley District School Board stand at:

Ward 1, 11, 12, 14 (two to be elected)

Sheri Polhill: 6,122 votes

Lori-Ann Pizzolato: 5,564 votes

Amanda Stratton: 4,301 votes

Christine Morgan: 4,275 votes

David Smith: 4,151 votes

Wards 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 (two to be elected)

Peter Cuddy: 6,328 votes

Corrine Rahman: 5,959 votes

Leroy Osbourne: 5,174 votes

Maryna Greer: 4,290 votes

Brian Gibson: 3,860 votes

Eric Southern: 2,616 votes

Adam Khimji: 1,409 votes

Wards 7, 8, 9, 10, 13 (two to be elected)

Joyce Bennett: 13,555 votes

Jake Skinner: 12,178 votes

Sherri Moore: 8,833 votes

Linda Ludwar: 2,876 votes

Two other races to note:

Conseil scolaire catholique Providence (one to the elected)

Philippe Morin: 486 votes

George Le Mac: 157 votes

Conseil scolaire Viamonde (one to the elected)

Pascale Thibodeau: 343 votes

Denis J. Trudel: 205 votes