Incumbents win majority of London school board trustee elections

The results haven’t been made official, but results are starting to come in for the local school board trustee elections following Monday’s vote.
Results show three new trustees have been elected. While London city council was elected by using ranked ballots, school board trustees were selected using the first-past-the-post method. Unofficial winners are highlighted in bold.
As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, not all polls are reporting, but the results for the London District Catholic School Board currently stand at:
Wards 1, 14 (one to be elected)
Pedro Almeida: 975 votes
Jamie Burton: 566 votes
Wards 2, 3, 4 (one to be elected)
Sandra Cruz: 1,599 votes
Elyse Scheid: 294 votes
Wards 5, 6, 7 (one to be elected)
Gabe Pizzuti: 2,002 votes
Stephen Paul: 1,712 votes
Wards 8, 9, 10 (one to be elected)
Linda Steel: 2,733
Arthur Patrick Macleod: 1,046 votes
Wards 11, 12, 13 (one to be elected)
John Jevnikar: 1,484 votes
Nando Favaro: 693 votes
The current results for the Thames Valley District School Board stand at:
Ward 1, 11, 12, 14 (two to be elected)
Sheri Polhill: 6,122 votes
Lori-Ann Pizzolato: 5,564 votes
Amanda Stratton: 4,301 votes
Christine Morgan: 4,275 votes
David Smith: 4,151 votes
Wards 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 (two to be elected)
Peter Cuddy: 6,328 votes
Corrine Rahman: 5,959 votes
Leroy Osbourne: 5,174 votes
Maryna Greer: 4,290 votes
Brian Gibson: 3,860 votes
Eric Southern: 2,616 votes
Adam Khimji: 1,409 votes
Wards 7, 8, 9, 10, 13 (two to be elected)
Joyce Bennett: 13,555 votes
Jake Skinner: 12,178 votes
Sherri Moore: 8,833 votes
Linda Ludwar: 2,876 votes
Two other races to note:
Conseil scolaire catholique Providence (one to the elected)
Philippe Morin: 486 votes
George Le Mac: 157 votes
Conseil scolaire Viamonde (one to the elected)
Pascale Thibodeau: 343 votes
Denis J. Trudel: 205 votes
