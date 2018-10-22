First pharmacy run flu clinic held at Marian Chateau retirement home in Regina

For the first time ever pharmacists in Saskatchewan are allowed to run flu clinics outside of pharmacies.

Registered pharmacist Beth Kesler from Save On Foods held the flu clinic on the first day for staff and residents at Marian Chateau retirement home.

Previously pharmacists were only allowed to hold clinics in a pharmacy and that has changed this year to allow more community engagement.

“The flu can be part of other issues that can complicate health and so we want to make sure that we’re preventing those and making sure that we take as many precautions as possible for our residents,” said Marian Chateau Executive Director Dick Cornish

The clinic will be held again next Monday with the assistance of a pharmacist.