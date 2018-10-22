Knox out as Marauders head football coach

Greg Knox is no longer the McMaster football coach.

Knox was suspended after an incident at a game against Wilfrid Laurier in late September involving allegations of harassment and threats of physical violence made against a sideline game official.

An independent third-party report was undertaken following the incident.

In a news release, the university said: “After careful consideration, the university has determined it will be proceeding with a leadership change of the football program. Knox is no longer employed by the university and not part of the coaching staff.”

McMaster added that the university is bound by privacy guidelines and will not release additional details on the specifics of the report or the incident.

The Marauders have a playoff game this Saturday against Carleton in Ottawa.

The school says a national search for a new head coach will begin after the current season is over.

For the remainder of this season, Tom Flaxman and Scott Brady will continue as interim head coaches.