Oakbank RCMP on the hunt for alleged serial fraudster

Oakbank RCMP are on the lookout for a man charged with 17 offences related to fraud, forged documents and identity theft.

RCMP initially investigated a number of mail thefts, break and enters, and thefts from vehicles between July 4 and Friday as separate incidents, but further investigation revealed they were all linked to a series of identity frauds and forgeries.

Investigators from Oakbank RCMP, along with their colleagues at the Beausejour and East St. Paul detachments, determined that their suspect opened several bank accounts under a false name using forged government ID.

Emery Peter Smith, 42, is described as 5’7″, 141 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

He faces charges of obtaining credit by fraud, nine counts of uttering forged documents, three counts of possessing property obtained by crime, and four counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

Police believe he may be in the Winnipeg area. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about Smith’s whereabouts, call the Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

