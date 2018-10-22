Bonnie Crombie re-elected mayor of Mississauga

Bonnie Crombie has been re-elected as mayor of Mississauga.

Prior to becoming mayor, Crombie was a Liberal MP for the riding of Mississauga–Streetsville between 2008 and 2011. She also served as councillor for Ward 5 Britannia Woods–Malton between 2011 and 2014.

“Mississauga is our city and I’m truly honoured that you are giving me the opportunity to continue to be your voice at City Hall,” Crombie said in her victory speech Monday night. “Tonight’s victory is our victory.”

READ MORE: Mississauga election results 2018

Crombie, who has been mayor since 2014, said if re-elected, she would work to ensure the Hurontario LRT breaks ground in 2019 and maintain the $1 bus fare for seniors. She also said she would look to enhance community safety by creating and investing in more youth programming, among other things.

Crombie also said she would advocate for increased investments aimed at building a “sustainable, livable” city.

“I’ve said from the beginning, Mississauga is working. It’s working for you my friends. Mississauga has a plan and it’s working,” she said.

READ MORE: Mississauga election 2018: Advance voter turnout up more than 30 per cent

Crombie defeated seven other candidates for mayor in the election: Scott Chapman, Kevin Johnston, Mohsin Khan, Andrew Lee, Yasmin Pouragheli, Syed Qumber Rizvi and Tiger Meng Wu.

For the first time, Mississauga implemented a “vote anywhere” policy for the election. Voters were not restricted to a polling station where they can vote.

“Mississauga is our city, it’s ours to share, it’s ours to grow and it’s ours to protect,” Crombie said.

—With files from Ryan Rocca

#BREAKING | Bonnie Crombie re-elected as mayor of Mississauga for a second term. pic.twitter.com/ts67ixWuIT — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) October 23, 2018