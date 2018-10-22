Man dead after Sherwood Park workplace accident

A man in his 60s is dead after a workplace incident in Sherwood Park, Alberta Labour confirmed on Monday morning.

Spokesperson Gurshan Dhillon said the man fell from the top of a loaded trailer at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 16.

Dhillon said the incident happened at Arrow Reload System’s worksite, the contracting employer of the worker. The man was reportedly employed through Prime Staffing Systems, a temporary employment agency.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating.