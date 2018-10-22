Asphalt plant catches fire, smoke billowing near Winnipeg’s east Perimeter

An asphalt plant in the RM of Springfield, just east of Winnipeg, is on fire and sending thick, black smoke billowing into south Transcona.

Pounder Emulsions, a division of Husky, caught fire Monday morning at 10:05 a.m. near the east Perimeter highway.

The City of Winnipeg tweeted Monday morning that the fire is occurring at Saunders Street and Gunn Road and involves asphalt tankers.

Here’s what I can see from the fire near Transcona in the RM of Springfield. #globalwpg pic.twitter.com/8cCRNw6f49 — Amber McGuckin (@GlobalNewsAmber) October 22, 2018

Police confirmed that fire crews are evacuating the immediate area and asking everyone to keep well back.

The city said they are helping the RM of Springfield fire department.

“Individuals with breathing conditions are advised to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed. Residents in the area are advised to shelter in place at this time.”

ROAD CLOSURES: The Area bound by Day Street, Redonda, North Perimeter and Paulley/Larche is closed to traffic due to a working fire. Please avoid the area. #Traffic #Winnipeg @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 22, 2018

Husky says all their workers have been accounted for and there are no reported injuries.

The River East-Transcona School Division has evacuated Harold Hatcher school.

⚠️EVACUATION: Due to a fire on Gunn Rd & heavy smoke in the area, the fire dept. has directed Harold Hatcher to evacuate. Students are being evacuated by bus to Bernie Wolfe. We're contacting parents/guardians to make arrangements to pick up their child(ren) from Bernie Wolfe. — River East Transcona (@RETSDschools) October 22, 2018

We are responding to a fire at our asphalt plant in the RM of Springfield near Winnipeg. Emergency crews are on site and our first priority is the safety of our people, the community and emergency responders. All workers have been accounted for and there are no reported injuries. — Husky Energy (@HuskyEnergy) October 22, 2018

The fire is an echo of a similar fire six years ago.

The Oct. 1, 2012, fire at Speedway International caused an explosion that sent a massive fireball into the air, forcing the evacuation of the surrounding area, including about 100 homes. It cost fire crews just over $31,000 to fight.