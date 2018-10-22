Update
Asphalt plant catches fire, smoke billowing near Winnipeg’s east Perimeter

Smoke billows near the east perimeter Monday.

Randall Paul/Global News
An asphalt plant in the RM of Springfield, just east of Winnipeg, is on fire and sending thick, black smoke billowing into south Transcona.

Pounder Emulsions, a division of Husky, caught fire Monday morning at 10:05 a.m. near the east Perimeter highway.

The City of Winnipeg tweeted Monday morning that the fire is occurring at Saunders Street and Gunn Road and involves asphalt tankers.

Police confirmed that fire crews are evacuating the immediate area and asking everyone to keep well back.

The city said they are helping the RM of Springfield fire department.

“Individuals with breathing conditions are advised to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed. Residents in the area are advised to shelter in place at this time.”

Husky says all their workers have been accounted for and there are no reported injuries.

The River East-Transcona School Division has evacuated Harold Hatcher school.

The Pounder Emulsions fire on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.

Bonny Normand/Submitted
Smoke billows near the east perimeter Monday.

Randall Paul/Global News
Pounder Emulsions fire.

Randal Paul/Global News
Pounder Emulsions fire.

Randall Paul/Global News

The fire is an echo of a similar fire six years ago.

The Oct. 1, 2012, fire at Speedway International caused an explosion that sent a massive fireball into the air, forcing the evacuation of the surrounding area, including about 100 homes. It cost fire crews just over $31,000 to fight.

