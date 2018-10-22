Two measles cases confirmed in Manitoba, including baby

The province confirmed Monday that two cases of measles have been reported in Manitoba.

According to Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, both people affected live in the Interlake Eastern Regional Health Authority region and are recovering at home.

The first case, a child under the age of one, is believed to have contracted the measles virus out of the country. The second case is a close contact of the child.

Measles is an infectious disease spread through droplets in the air that are formed in a cough or a sneeze. It can be life-threatening and tends to be more severe in infants and young children.

Public health officials have identified everyone in contact with the subjects and are continuing to monitor the situation.

