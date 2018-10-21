6 people injured in shooting near Jacksonville Jaguars stadium, 3 in critical condition

Six people were injured Sunday in a shooting that took place five blocks away from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place outside a laundromat near A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. and Pippin Street. Three of the victims are in critical condition and no suspects are in custody.

At this time, six adults shot with three in critical condition. No suspect(s) in custody. https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

The Jacksonville Jaguars were in the middle of a game at TIAA Bank Field when the shooting took place. Police stated that, as of the time of this writing, the game has not been impacted.

According to a police investigation, five of the victims are male and one of the victims is female. Police did not offer any other information about the victims.

Police believe the shooter emerged from the passenger side of a vehicle, and that there may have been more than one person in the car. While police are certain that the shooting took place outside, on the sidewalk, it’s unclear whether the shooter shot from inside a vehicle.

At this time we believe the suspect was in a vehicle described as a grey/silver four door vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact #JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

Police are looking for a grey or silver four door vehicle.

An investigation is currently underway and police have said more details will be provided shortly.

More to come.