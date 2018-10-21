6 people injured in shooting near Jacksonville Jaguars stadium, 3 in critical condition
Six people were injured Sunday in a shooting that took place five blocks away from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, the sheriff’s office tweeted.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place outside a laundromat near A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. and Pippin Street. Three of the victims are in critical condition and no suspects are in custody.
The Jacksonville Jaguars were in the middle of a game at TIAA Bank Field when the shooting took place. Police stated that, as of the time of this writing, the game has not been impacted.
According to a police investigation, five of the victims are male and one of the victims is female. Police did not offer any other information about the victims.
Police believe the shooter emerged from the passenger side of a vehicle, and that there may have been more than one person in the car. While police are certain that the shooting took place outside, on the sidewalk, it’s unclear whether the shooter shot from inside a vehicle.
Police are looking for a grey or silver four door vehicle.
An investigation is currently underway and police have said more details will be provided shortly.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.