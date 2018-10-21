Aidan’s Cup honours legacy of childhood cancer victim with full-throttle supercar rides

Twenty special B.C. kids and their families got to forget about their daily battles on Saturday, Oct. 20 — and take a full-throttle ride around the racetrack.

On a closed track at Pitt Meadows Airport, the children got a front seat in a high-speed supercar and the chance to experience The Fast and the Furious, albeit legally.

It was a day of distraction for kids who are living with life-threatening illnesses.

“It takes them out of their daily routines and it’s a chance for them to smile,” said Jennifer Petersen with the B.C. and Yukon Chapter of the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada.

“For them to get in the supercar and spend the day on the track…it’s incredible.”

The second Aidan’s Cup was hosted by the Children’s Wish Foundation. The event honours Aidan MacAulay, a 13-year-old boy who loved fast cars and fought a brief battle with an aggressive form of soft-tissue cancer.

Aidan passed away in September 2016, but not before being granted his wish to test ride dream cars.

“It’s a tough day. It’s a sad day but it’s overwhelmingly a happy day,” said Hugh MacAulay, the boy’s uncle.

“You know the feeling that Aidan’s legacy is being honoured.”

This year, wish kids are able to honour Aidan by writing what makes them happy on a luxury Audi R8.

Aidan’s Cup raises funds to grant more wishes like Aidan’s, with donors getting to drive exotic cars provided by Scenic Rush on the closed course before wish kids jump in for the once-in-a-lifetime thrill of a supercar ride with a professional driver.

“I give them two options: my car can go fast or super fast,” said Thom Boecker, a managing partner with Scenic Rush.

“You know what they choose. They always want to go super fast.”

“You see the happiness on their faces, and it makes our sadness go away,” said MacAulay.

“It’s a great way to remember Aidan and to honour his memory.”