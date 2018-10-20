Honduran Migrants
October 20, 2018 3:46 pm
Updated: October 20, 2018 3:56 pm

IN PHOTOS: Thousands of migrants make dangerous trek to U.S., and the situation is getting dire

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Drone video shows members of the migrant caravan making its way across a border bridge heading for Mexico on Friday, with many being processed at the border.

A A

What started as a group of 160 Honduran migrants walking north across Central America hoping to reach the United States, has now swelled to a crowd of more than 3,000 people and the situation is growing dire.

Story continues below

The caravan of migrants, who are mostly from Honduras, arrived at the Mexico border Friday night, only to be halted by dozens of Mexican police in riot gear. Many tried to burst through the guards, or retreated into the water or climbed over a steel gate. Mexican police retaliated and police threw tear gas and smoke canisters into the screaming crowd.

READ MORE: Here’s why Donald Trump is threatening Mexico over migrant caravans — again

Trump has also repeatedly lashed out about the migrants, who are hoping to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. He tweeted Thursday that he may call up the military to “CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!”

WATCH: Caravan at Mexico-Guatemala border shrinks as migrants cross through, hoping to reach U.S.

According to the Guardian, around 160 people left the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula on Oct. 13. The city is known as one of the most violent cities in the world due to gang violence and government corruption. The group included dozens of families with infants and children who hope travelling in numbers will reduce the risk posed by criminal gangs that prey on vulnerable migrants.

Jari Dixon, a Honduran congressman, tweeted: “They are not seeking the American dream — they’re fleeing the Honduran nightmare.”

A child sleeps on the floor as their parents rest along other Hondurans fleeing poverty and violence before moving in a caravan toward the United States, outside the bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, October 12, 2018.

REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A Honduran girl sleeps with her family in the bus station of San Pedro Sula, the night before the exodus towards U.S. began, on October 13, 2018. –

ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP/Getty Images

A Honduran man carries a child in his arms during an exodus towards the U.S. from San Pedro Sula.

ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP/Getty Images

When the caravan of migrants reached the Guatemalan border on Monday, the numbers of people swelled to at least 1,600, the Guardian reported.

Many were singing the Honduran national anthem and chanting, “Yes, we can,” as the group trekked north towards Mexico.

Trump demanded the Honduran government stop the caravan and take back its citizens. “The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the U.S. is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!” he tweeted.

Guatemalan police officers stand as Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., arrive at the border between Honduras and Guatemala.

REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A caravan of more than 1,500 Honduran migrants moves north after crossing the border from Honduras into Guatemala on October 15, 2018, in Esquipulas, Guatemala.

Photo by John Moore/Getty Image

People in a migrant caravan make their way towards the Guatemalan border with Mexico on October 18, 2018, in Siquinala, Guatemala.

John Moore/Getty Images

A caravan of immigrants departs the Guatemalan capital city at dawn en route to the Mexican border on October 18, 2018, in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

John Moore/Getty Images

Migrants have banded together to travel en masse regularly in recent years, but this caravan was unusual for its huge size, Victor Clark Alfaro, a Latin American studies professor at San Diego State University, told the Associated Press.  By comparison, a caravan in April that also attracted Trump’s ire numbered about 1,000.

“It grabs one’s attention that the number of people in these kinds of caravans is on the rise,” Alfaro said. “It is migration of a different dimension.”

Honduran migrants cross the Lempa river in Honduras, at the border near Agua Caliente to cross into Guatemala to join a caravan trying to reach the U.S.

REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Honduran migrants heading to the United States, rest at a gymnasium of a Catholic church in Chiquimula, Guatemala, on October 16, 2018.

ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP/Getty Images

A caravan of more than 1,500 Honduran migrants moves north after crossing the border from Honduras into Guatemala on October 15, 2018, in Esquipulas, Guatemala.

John Moore/Getty Images

On Friday, the caravan of a reported 4,000 migrants reached the Guatemalan-Mexico border. Many burst through a Guatemalan border fence and rushed onto the bridge over the Suchiate River, defying Mexican authorities’ demand for an orderly crossing.

They were met with riot shields on the Mexican side of the bridge. About 50 managed to push their way through before officers unleashed pepper spray and the rest retreated, joining the massive crowd on the bridge.

Police and immigration agents began letting small groups of 10, 20 or 30 people through the gates if they wanted to apply for refugee status. Mexico’s government said migrants with proper documents could enter the country and those who don’t either have to apply for refugee status or face deportation.

Aerial view of a Honduran migrant caravan heading to the U.S., as it is stopped at a border barrier on the Guatemala-Mexico international bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.

PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images

Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., storm a border checkpoint in Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on October 19, 2018.

REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A Honduran migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., protects her child after fellow migrants stormed a border checkpoint, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Honduran migrant protects his child after fellow migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., stormed a border checkpoint in Guatemala, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thousands of Honduran migrants wait for access on the bridge that crosses the Suchiate River after crossing the fence on the border with Guatemala to enter in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

EPA/Rodrigo Pardo

Many of the migrants had slept through heavy rain overnight on a bridge connecting Guatemala to Mexico, as dozens crammed against a metal border gate guarded by Mexican police. Some stretched towels and garbage bags along the bridge walls, others lay down on backpacks, while one man applied lotion to his tired feet.

Some migrants, tired of waiting, jumped off the bridge into the Suchiate River on Friday. Migrants organized a rope brigade to ford its muddy waters, and some floated across on rafts operated by local residents who usually charge a dollar or two to make the crossing.

Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., holds a child as he goes down from a bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala to avoid the border checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Central American migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., use a provisional ladder to climb down from the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala to carry on their journey in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Migrants tired of waiting to cross into Mexico, jumped from a border bridge into the Suchiate River.

AP Photo/Oliver de Ros

Honduran migrants, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., wait to open the gate on the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala.

REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Central American migrant, part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S., reacts as he waits to apply for asylum in Mexico at a checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

On Saturday, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said around 2,000 members of a largely Honduran migrant caravan returned home to Honduras.

About 1,000 migrants still remain on the bridge between Guatemala and Mexico.

Selvin Flores, a 35-year-old shopkeeper from Honduras told the Associated Press that the people who “were causing disorder” have been expelled from the group and handed over to Guatemalan police. He said the remaining migrants “do not want misunderstandings.”

Flores has three children and says that he sometimes skips meals to ensure that they eat.

He said he wants to reach the U.S. to work and save money before returning to Honduras. He says it’s painful for him to leave his country but he did it “out of necessity.”

Migrant children bound for the U.S.-Mexico border wait on a bridge that stretches over the Suchiate River.

AP Photo/Oliver de Ros

A couple of children from Honduras, part of a U.S.-bound caravan of migrants, play on the train tracks that cross the border between Guatemala and Mexico.

AP Photo/Oliver de Ros

— With files from the Associated Press and Reuters

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
donald trump migrants
Honduran Migrants
Honduran migrants U.S.
Honduras
hONDURAS MIGRANT CARAVAN
Mexico border migrants
Migrant Caravan
migrants
u.s. migration

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News