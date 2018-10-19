Lion kills the male that fathered her cubs at Indianapolis Zoo

The Indianapolis Zoo says a lion has died in a fight with another lion.

The zoo said Friday that an adult female, Zuri, attacked 10-year-old male Nyack in their outdoor yard Monday before the zoo opened for the day.

Coverage of lions at zoos on Globalnews.ca:

The zoo says the two had been housed together for eight years and produced three cubs in 2015. Nyack was on loan from the San Diego Zoo.

It says staff heard an unusual amount of roaring from the yard and staff tried to separate the two but Zuri held Nyack by the neck until he stopped moving.

READ MORE: Lion jumps into car full of tourists at safari park in Crimea

A necropsy confirmed that Nyack died of suffocation from injuries to his neck.