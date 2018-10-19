World
October 19, 2018 7:49 pm

Lion kills the male that fathered her cubs at Indianapolis Zoo

By Staff The Associated Press

Nyack, an African lion who was killed by his mate at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Facebook/Indianapolis Zoo
A A

The Indianapolis Zoo says a lion has died in a fight with another lion.

The zoo said Friday that an adult female, Zuri, attacked 10-year-old male Nyack in their outdoor yard Monday before the zoo opened for the day.

Coverage of lions at zoos on Globalnews.ca:


Story continues below

The zoo says the two had been housed together for eight years and produced three cubs in 2015. Nyack was on loan from the San Diego Zoo.

It says staff heard an unusual amount of roaring from the yard and staff tried to separate the two but Zuri held Nyack by the neck until he stopped moving.

READ MORE: Lion jumps into car full of tourists at safari park in Crimea

A necropsy confirmed that Nyack died of suffocation from injuries to his neck.

The zoo said daily logs kept by staff showed no unusual aggression, injuries or wounds between the two.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
indianapolis zoo
lion killed
lion killed indianapolis zoo
lion killed zoo
lioness kills lion
lioness kills lion indianapolis zoo
lioness kills lion zoo
Lions

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News